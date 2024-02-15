Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate the launch of the new accounts, GTR is offering TikTok users the chance to join in on an interactive race across its rail network, in a contest dubbed ‘Destination Dash’, for the opportunity to win a bundle of prizes.

Going live on Monday, February 19 and running for four consecutive days, participants will be asked to back either ‘Team Southern’ or ‘Team Thameslink’ as employees from each company embark on challenges from Luton and St Albans, all the way down to Littlehampton and Brighton.

To make things even more competitive, the rail operator has recruited TikTok influencers to join the mission. JG & Phee, whose account has over 160,000 followers, will join Team Southern and Vaguely Mundane, well-known for his transport content, will form part of Team Thameslink for the challenge.

Team Southern is preparing to take on Team Thameslink in GTR's TikTok competition. Picture contributed

The rival teams will take on various challenges across the GTR network, including baking, water sports, drawing and even a penalty shootout against Luton Town FC’s Academy players. Watch along by following the Southern Rail and Thameslink TikTok accounts.

With 93% of UK TikTok users planning to travel domestically this year, Destination Dash will showcase the wide variety of locations and activities people can explore along GTR’s 800-mile network.

Mark Pavlides, interim chief customer officer, said: “Leisure travel continues to be the driving force of rail travel and thanks to this demand, more people are enjoying getting out and discovering new destinations in the UK.

“Rail travel is a fantastic way to explore the country, and with customers using different platforms and channels to engage with us, launching our brands on TikTok will help us to reach new audiences and entice people to discover Britain by train.

“To be in with the chance of winning this fantastic prize, it couldn’t be easier to back a team. Don’t miss out!”

One lucky winner will win the following (with free train travel included):

– A trip to the Clock Tower for two at St Albans Cathedral

– Tickets for two to watch Luton Town FC play at Kenilworth Road

– Tickets for two to a paid exhibition at the Tate Modern

– A £50 gift voucher for The Beach restaurant in Littlehampton

– A 25-minute flight on the Brighton i360 for two

To be in the running to win all six prizes, TikTok users must support one of the teams by commenting either #TeamThameslink or #TeamSouthern.