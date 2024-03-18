Chichester has the second-highest practical driving test pass rate of 64.4%

Recent figures estimate that more than 1.6 million Brits have taken a practical test in the last financial year alone, but how many of these have resulted in a pass? Using government data, Moneybarn have revealed where drivers achieved the highest pass rate in the UK and how pass rates have changed over the past decade.

Learner drivers in Kendal (Oxenholme Road) test centre have the most luck at passing their driving test, with a pass rate of 67.9%. Of 1058 tests taken here between April 2023 and September 2023, 718 were passed by learner drivers.

However, the West Sussex city of Chichester has the second-highest practical driving test pass rate of 64.4%. This test centre also has more passes than any other entry in our top three, totalling 2,361 between April 2023 and September 2023, making it a lucky location to take your driving test.

Ranking third is Dorchester, with a high pass rate of 63.4%. Of the 2,305 tests taken here between April 2023 and September 2023, almost two-thirds have resulted in a pass, placing it among the highest pass rates of every test centre on our list.

17-year-olds have the highest number of conducted tests from the research conducted. In addition to this, they also have a better pass rate than any other age group, at 54.5%.