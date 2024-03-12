Traffic has been reduced to one lane, with dozens of cones in place, on the A27 eastbound – just past Lancing roundabout.

The works in Sompting are said to be causing tailback between Worthing and Shoreham.

Eddie Mitchell, a photographer in Sussex, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Total meltdown on A27 eastbound this morning, 1.5 hours from Worthing to Shoreham, could also be tomorrow morning if not finished.

"One very wet sole workman putting in kerbstones – you really just can’t make this up.”

According to AA Traffic News, a road closure is in place due to water main work on Manor Road both ways at Greenoaks.

An AA notice read: “Long delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road Eastbound before A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout). Travel time is around 30 minutes.”

Delays have been reported on A27 Old Shoreham Road eastbound, with an average speed of ten mph.

1 . 'Total meltdown' on A27 in West Sussex as roadworks cause traffic chaos Traffic has been reduced to one lane, with dozens of cones in place, on the A27 eastbound – just past Lancing roundabout. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . 'Total meltdown' on A27 in West Sussex as roadworks cause traffic chaos Traffic has been reduced to one lane, with dozens of cones in place, on the A27 eastbound – just past Lancing roundabout. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . 'Total meltdown' on A27 in West Sussex as roadworks cause traffic chaos Traffic has been reduced to one lane, with dozens of cones in place, on the A27 eastbound – just past Lancing roundabout. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . 'Total meltdown' on A27 in West Sussex as roadworks cause traffic chaos Traffic has been reduced to one lane, with dozens of cones in place, on the A27 eastbound – just past Lancing roundabout. Photo: Eddie Mitchell