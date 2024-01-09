Town centre tree cutting causes tailbacks in Worthing
Tree cutting in Worthing town centre has caused tailbacks affecting the Pulse bus route and shoppers at Waitrose.
Four-way traffic lights have been installed around the Union Place roundabout today, including in the Waitrose car park.
Work is being carried out by West Sussex County Council on the trees on the corner of High Street and Union Place.
The works began at 9.30am and are due to finish at 3.30pm.
There have been tailbacks to Brighton Road and Steyne Gardens, and in the full length of Chatsworth Road.
