Traffic and rail delays in West Sussex after vehicle crashes into bridge
Travel through West Sussex has been affected this afternoon after a construction vehicle crashed into a bridge.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The road is partially blocked and experiencing heavy traffic on B2139 at Houghton Bridge following the incident, according to AA Traffic News.
Rail travel was also affected, with trains being forced to run at reduced speeds between Pulborough and Arundel.
Services between London Victoria and Horsham, Horsham and Bognor Regis, and Horsham and Southampton Central were affected due to the emergency speed restriction.
Southern Rail has now confirmed it’s ‘safe to keep trains running over the bridge’, and the service is returning to normal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.