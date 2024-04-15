Traffic and rail delays in West Sussex after vehicle crashes into bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The road is partially blocked and experiencing heavy traffic on B2139 at Houghton Bridge following the incident, according to AA Traffic News.

Rail travel was also affected, with trains being forced to run at reduced speeds between Pulborough and Arundel.

Services between London Victoria and Horsham, Horsham and Bognor Regis, and Horsham and Southampton Central were affected due to the emergency speed restriction.