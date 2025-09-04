Train and road delays after level crossing fault reported in West Sussex

Train and road delays have been reported after a level crossing fault between Chichester and Barnham.

Southern Rail reported at 5pm on Thursday (September 4) that – due to a fault with the barriers at a level crossing between Barnham and Chichester – trains will run at reduced speeds.

“You can continue to use your planned route, however please allow five to ten minutes extra time to arrive at your destination,” a social media notice read.

"Due to the barriers becoming stuck in an open position, all lines are currently blocked.

“Police is on the way to attend and control the flow of traffic until the barriers have been repaired. In the meantime, services will be delayed and you may need to use an alternative route to complete your journey.

“If your train has come to a stand in between stations, please remain on board and do not attempt to leave the train unless directed to by a member of staff. We know where you are and we are working to get you on the move again shortly.”

Services had resumed running by 5.15pm but ‘will do so at slow speeds’.

“If you are travelling now, this will delay your journey by up to 20 minutes,” Southern Rail added.

The following services are being affected:

– Southern services which usually run between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis;

– Southern services which usually run between Brighton and Portsmouth & Southsea / Southampton Central/Chichester;

– Other services towards Bognor Regis and Littlehampton may also be affected by delays.

At 5.25pm, Southern said the fault had been repaired and trains ‘can resume running at normal speeds’.

Some trains running now are still affected by delays of up to 15 minutes, so you should continue to check your journey before you travel.

If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation. To make a claim, visit: https://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation