Gatwick Express services have been suspended after an incident near the airport’s railway station this morning (Tuesday, July 25).

Southern Rail has reported that a points failure between Purley and Gatwick Airport ‘means some lines are blocked’.

"As a result, trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes,” a Southern statement read. “This is expected until 9am.

“Please allow extra time if you are travelling between Purley and Gatwick Airport this morning.”

Gatwick Express services will be ‘suspended until further notice’, Southern said. Thameslink services which usually run between Horsham and Peterborough will call additionally at Salfords and Earlswood.

Thameslink services that run between Bedford and Gatwick/Three Bridges will be reduced and Southern services that run between Victoria and Reigate/Gatwick are suspended.

Southern said the points failure happened in the Earlswood area and means that trains can only run on two of the four available lines between Purley and Gatwick Airport.

Trains are unable to run on the 'quarry' lines and all services will divert to run via Redhill. Network Rail response teams are on site and have ‘identified the issue’. They are now working to rectify the fault.

A spokesperson added: “Services that run direct between these stations will divert via Redhill, which may extend your journey time by up to 20 minutes.

“The following ticket acceptance is in place to help with your journey: Southern / Thameslink services on any route to your destination; Metrobus between Three Bridges and Merstham covering Gatwick Airport and London Underground between London Terminals.