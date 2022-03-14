Train delays and cancellations between Barnham and Littlehampton

A points failure is said to be behind the disruption, which is expected until the end of the day

Southern Rail has advised customers: "Please check a journey planner before you go to the station. If your journey is disrupted, you will need to leave at least 20 minutes of additional time to get to your destination, and possibly more."

Trains cannot run directly between Ford and Littlehampton in either direction.

Southern Rail stock image

Services that would usually run between Portsmouth and Littlehampton are being affected..

These trains will generally divert after leaving Barnham, running to Bognor Regis, and starting back towards Portsmouth from there.

Shuttle train services that would usually run between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis have been cancelled