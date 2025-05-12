Train delays and reduced service from Sussex towns after report of signalling system fault

Southern rail has reported train delays this morning (Monday, May 12) due to a fault with the signalling system.

Southern said on X at 5.33am: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Oxted and Hurst Green some trains will be cancelled or delayed. You can continue to use your planned route, however please allow up to 20 minutes more time to arrive at your destination.”

People have been advised to allow extra time for journeys.

Southern added: “The Southern service between Uckfield and East Croydon will be reduced to hourly. The service between East Grinstead and London Victoria will run as advertised.

“Ticket acceptance is in place and you can travel at no extra cost on:

“Alternative Southern services between Lewes/Haywards Heath and London Victoria.

“Thameslink services between Haywards Heath and London Bridge.

“Southeastern services between Tunbridge Wells and London Bridge.

“London Underground via any reasonable route.”

UPDATE: At 8.05am Southern said: “On site engineers have taken a block between Lingfield and Hurst Green to work on the issue and some trains currently in this area are being delayed. If you are currently on board a train between Oxted and East Grinstead/Uckfield, your journey time will currently be extended by around 15 minutes.”