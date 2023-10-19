Train delays expected in Sussex following fault between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport
Train delays are expected this morning (Thursday, October 19) following a fault with the signalling system, Southern Rail has said.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Delays of up to ten minutes are possible, Southern Rail has said, as trains run at reduced speed.
A spokesperson said: "We've received reports of a fault with the signalling system between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport.
“A signalling fault has occurred this morning in the Balcombe area.
“Trains are having to be ‘talked past’ the signal in question by the signaller. As a result, trains have to run at a reduced speed on the line towards London.
“Please check your journey before you travel and allow extra time.”
Members of Network Rail were expected to arrive on site at about 6.15am this morning to fix the issue.