BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Train delays expected in Sussex following fault between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport

Train delays are expected this morning (Thursday, October 19) following a fault with the signalling system, Southern Rail has said.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 19th Oct 2023, 07:23 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 07:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Delays of up to ten minutes are possible, Southern Rail has said, as trains run at reduced speed.

A spokesperson said: "We've received reports of a fault with the signalling system between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A signalling fault has occurred this morning in the Balcombe area.

Most Popular
Train delays are expected this morning (Thursday, October 19) following a fault with the signalling system between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport, Southern Rail has said.Train delays are expected this morning (Thursday, October 19) following a fault with the signalling system between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport, Southern Rail has said.
Train delays are expected this morning (Thursday, October 19) following a fault with the signalling system between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport, Southern Rail has said.

Trains are having to be ‘talked past’ the signal in question by the signaller. As a result, trains have to run at a reduced speed on the line towards London.

“Please check your journey before you travel and allow extra time.”

Members of Network Rail were expected to arrive on site at about 6.15am this morning to fix the issue.

Related topics:Train delaysSussexHaywards HeathSouthern RailTrainsGatwick Airport