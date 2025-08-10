Train delays in East Sussex after second signalling fault: travellers urged to check how journeys will be affected

Southern has announced that some trains are delayed in East Sussex today (Sunday, August 10).

At 9.08am Southern said on X: “A signalling fault between Hastings and Ashford International is causing delays.”

They said that people travelling to and from Ashford International will likely have their journey delayed by at least 15 minutes.

They said: “This will affect your journey if you are travelling to or from any stations between Hastings/Ore and Ashford International. You can still travel, but please allow extra time to reach your destination. Use our live map to check if your journey is affected.”

Southern added: “You can use your ticket at no extra cost on the following services: Southern services towards Brighton and London. Southeastern services between Ashford International and London, and between Ashford International, Tonbridge, and Hastings. Stagecoach bus routes: 11, 11a & 11b between Ashford International and Ham Street 101 & 100 between Rye and Hastings.”

At about 10am Southern announced that the signalling fault had been fixed.

But at 12.12pm they said: “The fault has reoccurred, and services between Hastings and Ashford International are once again facing delays. Specialist staff are on site working to fix the issue. Trains are still running, but you should expect severe delays and some possible cancellations.”

People can find out more at www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates.