Train delays in East Sussex after signalling system fault between two stations

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025
Southern has announced that there are train delays in East Sussex this morning (Thursday, January 23).

Southern said on X at 6.13am: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Bexhill and Hastings, services may experience delays this morning. Please check your journey before arriving at the station.”

The company estimates that services could be delayed by up to 10 minutes and recommend people allow extra time to reach their destination. People can check their journey at nationalrail.co.uk or on the Southern app.

Southern said: “This is affecting trains running from Bexhill towards Hastings, Ore and Ashford International. You can use your normal route, however make sure to check your journey in case of delays.”

