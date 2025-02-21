Train delays in East Sussex due to fault with signalling system
Southern has announced that trains are experiencing delays this morning (Friday, February 21).
The train company said at 7am that this is due to a fault with the signalling system between Bexhill and Hastings.
They advised people to check their service at nationalrail.co.uk or on the Southern app before starting their journey.
Southern said on X: “This fault with the signalling system is affecting services in both directions. You can use your normal route, however you will need to allow extra time, we’d advise at least 20 minutes.”
A message at www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates said disruption is expected to last until 8am.
