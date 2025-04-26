Train delays in East Sussex due to fault with signalling system in Lewes area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A signalling system is causing delays to trains in East Sussex this afternoon (Saturday, April 26).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern announced on X at 2pm: “Due to a fault with the signalling system in the Lewes area, services passing through this station may experience delays and alterations. Please check your journey if you’re planning on travelling this afternoon.”

They added: “You can check your journey at nationalrail.co.uk or on the Southern app. Our live departure boards are also a source of the latest service information.”