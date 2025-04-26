Train delays in East Sussex due to fault with signalling system in Lewes area
A signalling system is causing delays to trains in East Sussex this afternoon (Saturday, April 26).
Southern announced on X at 2pm: “Due to a fault with the signalling system in the Lewes area, services passing through this station may experience delays and alterations. Please check your journey if you’re planning on travelling this afternoon.”
They added: “You can check your journey at nationalrail.co.uk or on the Southern app. Our live departure boards are also a source of the latest service information.”
