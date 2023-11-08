Train delays in East Sussex following fault with level crossing barriers
A fault with a level crossing is causing delays to trains in East Sussex this morning (Wednesday, November 8).
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “A fault with barriers at a level crossing between Eastbourne and Ashford International means that trains have to run at reduced speed.
“Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised as a result.
“Disruption is expected until 10:00.”