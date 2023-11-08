Train delays in West Sussex following signalling fault between Barnham and Havant
A signalling fault is causing delays to trains in West Sussex this morning (Wednesday, November 8).
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Barnham and Havant trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Portsmouth and Southampton.
"As a result, trains may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised.
Disruption is expected until 10:00.