Train delays in West Sussex following signalling fault between Barnham and Havant

A signalling fault is causing delays to trains in West Sussex this morning (Wednesday, November 8).
By Megan Baker
Published 8th Nov 2023, 08:16 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 08:17 GMT
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Barnham and Havant trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Portsmouth and Southampton.

"As a result, trains may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 10:00.

