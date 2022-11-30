Southern Rail has announced that services to and from Littlehampton railway station are disrupted this morning (Wednesday, November 30).

At 6.58am Southern put out a message on Twitter that said: “Due to a problem currently under investigation at Littlehampton, services to and from this station will be disrupted. More information to follow as we get it.”

At 7.16am Southern issued an update on Twitter that said no train services will be able to arrive or depart Littlehampton station after the departure of the 7.12am service to London Victoria.

A Southern spokesperson on Twitter said: “Services that usually run between Littlehampton and London Victoria will finish and restart their journey at Barnham. Services that run between Littlehampton and Portsmouth will instead run between Portsmouth and Bognor Regis. Services that run between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis will be cancelled.”

The company said the problem is due to a shortage of signalling staff at Littlehampton signal box. People travelling to or from Littlehampton this morning will need to use an alternative route.

Apologising for the disruption, Southern added: “To help keep you on the move, your tickets will be accepted on the following at no extra cost: Brighton & Hove buses between Brighton, Hove, Preston Park and Shoreham. Stagecoach route 700 across the entire route.”

Southern has also requested replacement buses to run between Littlehampton and Barnham/Bognor Regis and will update people on Twitter when these have been confirmed.

Follow @SouthernRailUK to find out more about the situation.