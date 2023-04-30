Train disruptions seen as emergency service crews deal with an incident between Worthing and Angmering

Train disruptions have been seen in West Sussex as emergency service crews deal with an incident between Worthing and Angmering, according to Southern Rail.

Just before 9am today (Sunday, April 30) Southern Rail said all trains on the line were at a stand because of the incident.

Sussex Police added: “Police were called to a report of a man in distress on a bridge near Durrington Railway Station around 8.15am on Sunday (April 30).The surrounding area was closed off while officers made attempts to negotiate with the man.

"[At] around 11am, the man was brought to safety and has since been passed into the care of paramedics. We’d like to thank the public for their patience while we worked to resolve the situation.”

Southern explained that services could only run between Brighton and Worthing.

Train tickets are being accepted at no extra cost on some alternative train and bus services and a rail replacement bus had been put on, according to Southern.

Just before 1pm Southern said: “Disruption caused by the emergency services dealing with an incident earlier today between Angmering and Worthing has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.”

