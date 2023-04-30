Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
2 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
2 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
20 hours ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
21 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
1 day ago James Bond fans convinced THIS Game Of Thrones actor will become 007

Train disruptions seen as emergency service crews deal with an incident between Worthing and Angmering

Train disruptions have been seen in West Sussex as emergency service crews deal with an incident between Worthing and Angmering, according to Southern Rail.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST

Just before 9am today (Sunday, April 30) Southern Rail said all trains on the line were at a stand because of the incident.

Sussex Police added: “Police were called to a report of a man in distress on a bridge near Durrington Railway Station around 8.15am on Sunday (April 30).The surrounding area was closed off while officers made attempts to negotiate with the man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"[At] around 11am, the man was brought to safety and has since been passed into the care of paramedics. We’d like to thank the public for their patience while we worked to resolve the situation.”

Most Popular
Southern RailSouthern Rail
Southern Rail

Southern explained that services could only run between Brighton and Worthing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Train tickets are being accepted at no extra cost on some alternative train and bus services and a rail replacement bus had been put on, according to Southern.

Just before 1pm Southern said: “Disruption caused by the emergency services dealing with an incident earlier today between Angmering and Worthing has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.”

READ THIS:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Endangered species once thought to be extinct found in Sussex

Section of major road in West Sussex closed for investigation work following ‘serious’ collision

Pictures: Worthing residents soak up the sun at FEASTival

Related topics:Southern RailAngmeringSussex PolicePolice