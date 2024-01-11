Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has introduced a trial of new short-stay parking rates at three East Sussex stations.

The three stations in the pilot scheme are Brighton, Eastbourne and Lewes.

At Eastbourne and Lewes, new one-hour, two-hour and evening parking rates are being offered for a trial period until mid-February.

Until the trial, only full-day parking had been available at these stations, historically to ensure the necessary spaces for commuters. However, most users have driven away by the early evening. Also, since the Covid pandemic, demand during the day has remained lower on most weekdays.

For the pilot, instead of Eastbourne’s full weekday tariff of £6.60, customers can choose to stay for up to an hour for £1.50 or two hours for £3, or from 6pm until 3.59am for only £2. At Lewes visitors can stay for an hour for £2, up to two hours for £4, or the whole evening from 6pm until 3.59am for just £1.50 – huge savings on the full weekday charge of £7.80.

At Brighton, which already has 2-, 4- and 6-hour rates, evening visitors can park during the trial from 6pm to 3.59am for £6, compared with the daytime rate of £8.90 for six hours.