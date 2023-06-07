NationalWorldTV
Train services between Brighton and Haywards Heath disrupted due to trespassers on the railway

Train services between Brighton and Haywards Heath have deen disrupted due to trespassers on the railway, Southern has reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 7th Jun 2023, 18:23 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 18:29 BST

Southern said trains were at a stand as a safety precaution, with the power switched off to protect everyone's safety, but lines have since reopened.

Train services running to and from these stations will still be cancelled or delayed by up to 25 minutes and the disruption is expected until 7.30pm, according to Southern.

A statement on Southern’s website said: “Lines have reopened following an earlier trespassing incident, but trains are still travelling through the area at very reduced speeds.

Trains were at a stand as a safety precaution, with the power switched off to protect everyone's safety.

“At this time, we advise you allow plenty of extra time to complete your journey, as we are seeing delays of up to 25 minutes, which may still be increased until the situation is resolved.

“If it aids you on your journey, you can use your ticket on the following:

“- METROBUS services, between Three Bridges and Brighton”.

All lines between Brighton and Haywards Heath have been closed due to trespassers on the railway, Southern has reported. Picture courtesy of Govia Thameslink RailwayAll lines between Brighton and Haywards Heath have been closed due to trespassers on the railway, Southern has reported. Picture courtesy of Govia Thameslink Railway
You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

