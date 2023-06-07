Train services between Brighton and Haywards Heath disrupted due to trespassers on the railway

Train services between Brighton and Haywards Heath have deen disrupted due to trespassers on the railway, Southern has reported.

Southern said trains were at a stand as a safety precaution, with the power switched off to protect everyone's safety, but lines have since reopened.

Train services running to and from these stations will still be cancelled or delayed by up to 25 minutes and the disruption is expected until 7.30pm, according to Southern.

A statement on Southern’s website said: “Lines have reopened following an earlier trespassing incident, but trains are still travelling through the area at very reduced speeds.

“Trains were at a stand as a safety precaution, with the power switched off to protect everyone's safety.

“At this time, we advise you allow plenty of extra time to complete your journey, as we are seeing delays of up to 25 minutes, which may still be increased until the situation is resolved.

“If it aids you on your journey, you can use your ticket on the following:

“- METROBUS services, between Three Bridges and Brighton”.

