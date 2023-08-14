Train services disrupted due to trespassers on the railway at Pevensey and Westham

Some train services going through Pevensey and Westham Railway Station have been disrupted due to trespassers on the line, according to Southern Rail.

Southern first posted about the incident at around 6.20am this morning (Monday, August 14).

A spokesperson later said: “All lines are blocked. Services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed or revised. Before travelling, please check journey planners and station information boards, and allow extra time to reach your destination.”

Those travelling were able to use their ticket at no extra cost on the Southeastern service between Ashford/Hastings and London – not including the high speed train – the London Underground between terminals, Brighton & Hove bus services between Brighton, Lewes, and Eastbourne, and Stagecoach bus services between Polegate, Hampden Park and Eastbourne.

At around 7.45am Southern confirmed that all lines had reopened but services were still disrupted.