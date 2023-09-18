Train services through Hampden Park delayed due to tree blocking the railway

Train services through Hampden Park, including those going to and from London, Eastbourne, Brighton and Hastings, are expected to be delayed because of a tree blocking the railway.

At 11.26am on Monday, September 18, Southern Rail posted about the issue on social media.

A company spokesperson said the tree is blocking the line in the Willingdon junction area and a train will remove it, which will allow services to be able to run through the area again.