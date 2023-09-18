BREAKING
Train services through Hampden Park delayed due to tree blocking the railway

Train services through Hampden Park, including those going to and from London, Eastbourne, Brighton and Hastings, are expected to be delayed because of a tree blocking the railway.
Jacob Panons
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST
At 11.26am on Monday, September 18, Southern Rail posted about the issue on social media.

A company spokesperson said the tree is blocking the line in the Willingdon junction area and a train will remove it, which will allow services to be able to run through the area again.

Southern added: “Both lines will remain blocked until the tree has been removed. Please allow extra time to complete your journey this morning. We are expecting delays of up to 15 minutes.”

