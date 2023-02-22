Trains between Horsham and Arundel are facing disruption this morning (Wednesday, February 22).

In a tweet, Southern, which operates the route, said a points failure at Arundel is causing the disruption.

It said: “Train services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed or diverted.”

On its website, National Rail said trains on the route may be delayed by up to 30 minutes or diverted.

It said: “Southern have recently been told about a points failure near Arundel, blocking the route from Barnham towards Arundel and Horsham.

"Trains between Southampton Central, Portsmouth or Bognor Regis and London Victoria will be diverted via Hove and will not call at the usual stations between Ford and Three Bridges.

“Trains towards Southampton, Portsmouth and Bognor Regis that run via Horsham are operating on their normal route, however, may be subject to delays. Some trains may also be cancelled at short notice.”

Disruption is expected until around 9am.