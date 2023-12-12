Trains blocked in Sussex as emergency services called to person on tracks
Emergency services responded to the incident at Three Bridges just before 4am on Tuesday, December 12.
The line was closed for around 40 minutes while officers attended.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Three Bridges railway station this morning (December 12) just before 4am following reports of a concern for welfare. Officers attended and a man was taken to a place of safety.”
A Southern Rail spokeswoman said: “Our colleagues were working with Network Rail and the emergency services to assist a person near the tracks. This has now been done safely, and trains are running normally.
“Sorry for any inconvenience this has caused to people’s journeys this morning. Information on delay repay for journeys held up by 15 minutes or more can be found with our delay repay compensation.”