Trains blocked in Sussex as emergency services called to person on tracks

Trains were blocked in Sussex this morning (December 12) as emergency services were called following a person spotted near the tracks.

Emergency services responded to the incident at Three Bridges just before 4am on Tuesday, December 12.

The line was closed for around 40 minutes while officers attended.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Three Bridges railway station this morning (December 12) just before 4am following reports of a concern for welfare. Officers attended and a man was taken to a place of safety.”

A Southern Rail spokeswoman said: “Our colleagues were working with Network Rail and the emergency services to assist a person near the tracks. This has now been done safely, and trains are running normally.