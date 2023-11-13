Southern has warned train passengers that there is an obstruction on the track between Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath this afternoon (Monday, November 13)

Southern made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) that all lines were blocked at 4.45pm.

A spokesperson said: “A driver has reported that a traffic cone is on the line in the Wivelsfield area. This means that in order to safely retrieve the cone the power in the area must be switched off.”

At 4.55pm Southern said the cone had been removed. But they added: “Services have been delayed by up to 40 minutes so please allow extra time to complete your journey.”

Southern said services between Brighton/Lewes and Three Bridges have been affected in both directions. Visit livemap.southernrailway.com/#/SN/mapview for more updates.