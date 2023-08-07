BREAKING
Trains delayed between Horsham and Arundel following signal fault

Trains have been delayed this morning (Monday, August 7) between Horsham and Arundel due to a signalling fault.
By Sam Pole
Published 7th Aug 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 08:25 BST

Southern Rail in a statement at 7am said: “We are aware of a fault with the signalling system between Horsham and Arundel.

“Services will be subject to delay in the direction of Horsham whilst this is investigated.”

Engineers arrived on the scene at 8am to help try and fix the fault but the delays are still ongoing.

In an update, Southern Rail said:

“This particular fault has been confirmed as an 'Axle counter failure'.

"Services between Horsham and Arundel are still being delayed by up to 15 minutes due to an ongoing signal fault.”

