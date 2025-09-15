Southern Rail said part of the station canopy at Hove came loose during the high winds, resulting in all lines through the area being forced to close.

Network Rail teams are on site conducting a safety inspection of the track, according to Southern Rail. Specialist contractors have been requested to attend to repair the canopy, and are due on site 7pm, according to the rail service.

Services are unable to run through Hove until further notice.

The station canopy at Seaford has also sustained damage, resulting in services terminating and restarting at Newhaven Harbour instead.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “Please check before you travel this evening and allow plenty of extra time.

"For some journeys, you'll need to use an alternative route to complete your journey.

"For journeys to / from stations between Brighton, Hove and Worthing, it is strongly advised you delay your journey until later today.”

Southern Rail said the following service changes are expected to services running in both directions:

Services that run between Brighton and Chichester will be suspended

Services that run between Brighton and Portsmouth & Southsea will be suspended

Services that run between Brighton and Southampton will run between Worthing and Southampton only, and will stop additionally at West Worthing, Goring-by-Sea and Ford

Services that run between Littlehampton and London Victora will be diverted between Littlehampton and Gatwick Airport via Horsham, or will run between Brighton and London Victoria instead

Services that run between Brighton and Seaford will run between Brighton and Newhaven Harbour only - please change at Newhaven Town for local bus connections to/from Seaford

Services that run between Luton, London Bridge and Rainham have been suspended, but will be reintroduced over the next few hours.

Southern Rail is advising customers to allow at least an extra 20 to 30 minutes to complete their journeys.

The rail service said tickets will be accepted for no extra cost on the following alternatives:

South of London

Southern services on any reasonable route including between Barnham and London Victoria via Horsham

Thameslink and Gatwick Express services between Brighton and London

Southeastern services between on any reasonable route between London and Rainham (excluding high-speed services)

Brighton & Hove Buses on routes between Brighton and Shoreham-by-Sea, and also between Brighton, Newhaven Town, Bishopstone, Seaford and Eastbourne

1 between Brighton, Hove (town), Aldrington (town), Portslade (town) and Fishersgate (station)

1X between Brighton, Hove (town), Portslade (station), Fishersgate (town)

2, between Brighton, Hove (town), Aldrington town), Portslade, (close to station), and Shoreham-by-Sea (station)

5 between Brighton, Hove (town) and Aldrington (station)

6 between Brighton, Hove (town), Portslade (station)

7 between Brighton and Hove (station)

16 between Portslade (station) and Fishersgate (station)

21 between Brighton and Hove (station)

46 between Brighton, Hove (town), Aldrington (town), Portslade (station), and Southwick (station)

49, between Brighton, Hove (town), and Portslade (station)

12,12A,12X for Brighton, Newhaven Town, Bishopstone (Hill Rise), Seaford, and Eastbourne

The following Stagecoach bus routes:

700 - Brighton, Hove, Portslade, Shoreham, Lancing, Worthing, West Worthing

701 - Lancing, Worthing, West Worthing, Goring-by- sea, Littlehampton

11 - Worthing, West Worthing, Goring by sea, Littlehampton.

500 for Chichester, Barnham, and Littlehampton.

The Southern Rail spokesperson added: “Please note that bus routes between Brighton, Hove, Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing have been reported to be extremely busy this evening. You may not be able to board the first available bus, and queuing systems may be in place.”

More on this as we have it.

