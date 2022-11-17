Train services between Haywards Heath and Lewes are experiencing disruption this morning (Thursday, November 17) due to flooding.

Southern, which runs the services, said on its Twitter account: “Earlier this morning, very heavy rainfall has affected a number of our routes to the south of Haywards Heath. Flooding has now resulted from this, causing a number of issues for the railway.

“Heavy rain flooding the railway is causing disruption to services between Haywards Heath and Lewes this morning.

“The line from Lewes towards Haywards Heath is currently blocked. These services will instead run via Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Services from Haywards Heath to Lewes will run as normal.”

It said trains heading up to London will not stop at Plumpton and Cooksbridge.

Southern said: “If you are traveling from one of the stations please travel on a service to Lewes where you will be able to connect with a train via Brighton, towards London. We are working with Network Rail to deal with these as soon as possible.”