Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Trains through Ore and Hastings subject to cancellation

Trains from Ore, near Hastings are currently facing disruption this morning (Saturday, February 11).

By Richard Gladstone
3 minutes ago
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 9:59am

Southern said a points failure at Ore means train services running through this station may be cancelled.

A spokesperson said: “While a points failure in the sidings at Ore station is investigated, some services will be terminating and starting back from Hastings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Check before you travel, as you may need to leave an extra 10-15 minutes to complete your journey.

Most Popular
A Southern train

“If you are travelling to Ore on a London Victoria to Ore service, the train will terminate at Hastings and you will need to change there for an Ashford-bound service to Ore.

“If you are travelling towards London from Ore, you will need to take a service towards Eastbourne and change at Hastings for the London Victoria service.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Disruption is expected until around 11.30am.

HastingsTrainsLondon VictoriaDisruptionEastbourne