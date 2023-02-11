Trains from Ore, near Hastings are currently facing disruption this morning (Saturday, February 11).

Southern said a points failure at Ore means train services running through this station may be cancelled.

A spokesperson said: “While a points failure in the sidings at Ore station is investigated, some services will be terminating and starting back from Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Check before you travel, as you may need to leave an extra 10-15 minutes to complete your journey.

A Southern train

“If you are travelling to Ore on a London Victoria to Ore service, the train will terminate at Hastings and you will need to change there for an Ashford-bound service to Ore.

“If you are travelling towards London from Ore, you will need to take a service towards Eastbourne and change at Hastings for the London Victoria service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad