Trains to and from Eastbourne unable to run on two nights this week

Trains to and from Eastbourne will be unable on two nights this week due to engineering works taking place.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 21st Nov 2023, 18:17 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 18:18 GMT
Southern Rail has confirmed that overnight works are set to take place in the Eastbourne area tonight (Tuesday, November 21) and on Thursday (November 23).

Lines via Eastbourne will be shut from about midnight tonight, as well as on Thursday night.

The following service amendments will be in place:

Trains to and from Eastbourne will be unable to run tonight due to engineering works taking place. Photo: Sussex WorldTrains to and from Eastbourne will be unable to run tonight due to engineering works taking place. Photo: Sussex World
  • The 11.27pm from Ore to Brighton (12.07am departure from Eastbourne) will terminate at Eastbourne.
  • The 1.11am from Brighton to Eastbourne will be cancelled.
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Journey planners for tonight have been updated to show the amended/cancelled trains.

"Replacement buses have been requested and confirmed, and are also now showing on journey planners.

“Please check your journey before you travel this evening, and travel earlier if you can.

"If your planned train is affected then your journey may be extended by up to an hour.”

