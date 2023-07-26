Trains unable to run between Hurst Green and East Grinstead due to tree on the line

Trains are currently unable to run between Hurst Green and East Grinstead due to a tree on the line near East Grinstead station, Southern have reported.

Southern said the disruption means Lingfield, Dormans and East Grinstead currently have no trains departing at all.

Passengers will need to use another route for their journey, or travel later today, once the line reopens, Southern added.

Southern have advised passengers to allow at least one hour of extra time to get to their destination.

Southern said the disruption is expected until 7pm this evening.

A statement on Southern’s website said: “A train driver has reported finding a substantial tree on the line. The train was heading southbound towards East Grinstead, but has not hit the tree and will be returning back to Dormans.

“A number of Network Rail response staff are on site and tree surgeons will also be needed to deal with this. Tree surgeons are expected on site by 17.45.”

Tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on:

– Metrobus services on any reasonable route, including services between East Grinstead and Three Bridges, for alternative train connections to/from London, and on the limited bus services via Lingfield and Dormans

– Southdown PSV buses between Oxted and Redhill, and between Redhill and Gatwick Airport / Crawley for Metrobus connections

– Alternative Southern and Thameslink services via Three Bridges

If you are travelling between London and East Grinstead, please change at Three Bridges for local buses

