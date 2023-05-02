Trains are unable to run on the line towards between East Grinstead and Uckfield and Oxted due to a fault on a train, Southern has confirmed.

The fault was reported at 6.21am this [Tuesday, May 2] morning.

Posting on Twitter, a Southern spokesperson said: “There's a fault on a train at Oxted.

“This means trains are unable to run on the line towards East Grinstead.

"Please check your journey before you travel this morning. If your service is cancelled, you'll either need to wait for the next available service or use an alternative route

“We'd advise allowing an extra 30 minutes to complete your journey today”

A statement on the Southern website added: “An earlier fault on a train at Oxted is causing disruption to journeys through this station. Trains running between Oxted and East Grinstead / Uckfield may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 08:00.”

Tickets will be accepted on the following alternatives for no extra cost:

– Any alternative Southern or Thameslink service, including services to/from Haywards Heath and Three Bridges

– Southeastern services between Tunbridge Wells and London

– Brighton & Hove Buses routes 28/29 between Uckfield, Crowborough and Tunbridge Wells