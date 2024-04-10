Transport for the South East wants YOUR views about future transport needs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are being asked to take part in the online survey where there are questions about transport-related issues such as accessibility and affordability.

Participants can also share their experiences regarding congestion, noise pollution, air quality, road safety, public transport, personal safety, and walking and cycling routes.

The ‘Your Voices’ survey can be found online at tfse.org.uk until Sunday, 2 June 2024.

Councillor Keith Glazier, Chair of Transport for the South East

A special podcast has been produced that explains in further detail why TfSE needs the views of people across the south east and how those views will help shape the future work of TfSE. The podcast can be listened to online at tfse.org.uk and is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify by searching for ‘The TfSE Podcast.’