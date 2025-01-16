Travel Update: Road reopened after tree falls in West Sussex

A tree has fallen near Bignor, which has forced a road to be closed for the rest of the evening.

The Street, Sutton, near Pulborough and Bignor will be closed due to a tree falling on Thursday, January 16.

A statement for West Sussex Highways read: “The Street, Sutton Due to a large fallen tree blocking the carriageway this road is closed, with a diversion in place, until the tree can be removed in the morning. We will update you when we have further information.”

On Friday, West Sussex Highways said: “The tree has been successfully cleared and the road reopened at 1pm today.”