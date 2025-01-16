Travel Update: Road reopened after tree falls in West Sussex
A Tree fell on a West Sussex which closed a road near Petworth.
The Street, Sutton, near Pulborough and Bignor will be closed due to a tree falling on Thursday, January 16.
A statement for West Sussex Highways read: “The Street, Sutton Due to a large fallen tree blocking the carriageway this road is closed, with a diversion in place, until the tree can be removed in the morning. We will update you when we have further information.”
On Friday, West Sussex Highways said: “The tree has been successfully cleared and the road reopened at 1pm today.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.