Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A tree was responsible for rail delays in East Sussex today (Saturday, June 15).

Southern Rail reported at 10.55am that the line between Brighton and Lewes was blocked.

“This is due to a tree on the line in the Falmer area,” a social media statement revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Services travelling between these stations may be delayed or revised at short notice.

Southern Rail. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“If you are travelling now between Brighton and Lewes, your journey may take up to 15 minutes longer than usual.”

Passengers were told to check journey planners and station information boards for information about their train and ‘where possible, allow extra time to reach your destination’.

"If you are on a train that is delayed between stations, please remain on board and listen or look out for on board announcements,” the train company added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 11.30am, Southern said people travelling between Brighton and Lewes may be delayed up to 20 minutes.

Trains that normally run from Lewes towards Brighton were being diverted via [but not calling at] Haywards Heath.

By 11.40am, services from Brighton towards Lewes were ‘able to run as normal’ but were still facing delays or cancellations ‘due to late running trains and displacement of staff’.

An update at 12.05pm read: “The tree has now been safely removed and trains can run again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now working on getting back to our scheduled timetable

“Whilst service recovery is underway, some trains may still be subject to delays or last minute revisions/cancellations. Please check journey planners before you travel and allow an extra 15 minutes to reach your destination.”

The latest update at 3.15pm read: “Disruption caused by a tree blocking the railway earlier today between Brighton and Lewes has now ended and services are no longer affected by this problem.