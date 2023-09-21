Train services to London are facing disruption today (Thursday, September 21) due to a tree on the railway line.

Southern said a tree is blocking the railway between Lewes and Wivelsfield, meaning the line towards London is blocked.

As a result, trains will be diverted via Brighton, Southern said.

On its website, Southern said: “A tree on the line is causing disruption near Lewes. Southern services cannot run directly from Lewes towards Wivelsfield on the line via Cooksbridge and Plumpton.

“Trains between Ore / Hastings / Eastbourne and London, via Haywards Heath, will be diverted. These trains will run via Brighton.

“If you are travelling on these services towards Cooksbridge or Plumpton, please speak to station staff at Lewes. If you are travelling from Cooksbridge or Plumpton towards Haywards Heath and London, please use the green Emergency button on the station Help Point for assistance.

“Southern will provide alternative road transport, but there may be a wait for this to become available. We don't have an exact estimate.

“Diverted trains will also be delayed, which we expect may add 10 to 20 minutes to your journey.”