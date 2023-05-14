Operations at the Sussex airport were temporarily suspended at 1.44pm this [Sunday, May 14] afternoon while the investigation took place.
The airfield reopened at 2.35pm on completion of the investigation, and ‘many’ of the 12 flights are expected to return to Gatwick today,
A Gatwick spokesperson said: “Passenger safety is the airport’s absolute priority and – following established procedures - operations at London Gatwick were suspended temporarily at 1344, while investigations into the sighting of a suspected drone close to the airfield took place.
“These investigations have now completed and the airfield reopened at 1435. Twelve inbound aircraft were diverted to other airports during the investigation, however we expect many of these to return to London Gatwick today.”