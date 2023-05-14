Edit Account-Sign Out
Twelve inbound Gatwick flights diverted to other airports after investigation into ‘suspected drone’ sighting close to airfield

Twelve inbound Gatwick flights have been diverted to other airports following an investigation into a ‘suspected drone’ sighting close to the airfield.

By Matt Pole
Published 14th May 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 15:23 BST

Operations at the Sussex airport were temporarily suspended at 1.44pm this [Sunday, May 14] afternoon while the investigation took place.

The airfield reopened at 2.35pm on completion of the investigation, and ‘many’ of the 12 flights are expected to return to Gatwick today,

A Gatwick spokesperson said: “Passenger safety is the airport’s absolute priority and – following established procedures - operations at London Gatwick were suspended temporarily at 1344, while investigations into the sighting of a suspected drone close to the airfield took place.

Twelve inbound Gatwick flights have been diverted to other airports following an investigation into a ‘suspected drone’ sighting close to the airfield. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty ImagesTwelve inbound Gatwick flights have been diverted to other airports following an investigation into a ‘suspected drone’ sighting close to the airfield. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images
“These investigations have now completed and the airfield reopened at 1435. Twelve inbound aircraft were diverted to other airports during the investigation, however we expect many of these to return to London Gatwick today.”

