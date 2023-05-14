Twelve inbound Gatwick flights have been diverted to other airports following an investigation into a ‘suspected drone’ sighting close to the airfield.

Operations at the Sussex airport were temporarily suspended at 1.44pm this [Sunday, May 14] afternoon while the investigation took place.

The airfield reopened at 2.35pm on completion of the investigation, and ‘many’ of the 12 flights are expected to return to Gatwick today,

A Gatwick spokesperson said: “Passenger safety is the airport’s absolute priority and – following established procedures - operations at London Gatwick were suspended temporarily at 1344, while investigations into the sighting of a suspected drone close to the airfield took place.

Twelve inbound Gatwick flights have been diverted to other airports following an investigation into a ‘suspected drone’ sighting close to the airfield. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images