Two-car collision in St Leonards

A collision involving to vehicles has happened in St Leonards this afternoon (Monday, April 22).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 17:09 BST
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just before 3.50pm.

The incident is causing heavy traffic in the area, the AA said.

On its traffic alert, it said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on Church Wood Drive both ways at Ingleside.”

We will have more on this story as we get it.

