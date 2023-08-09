BREAKING
Two-car collision near Lewes closes road

Police and emergency services are at the scene of a collision near Lewes this evening (Wednesday, August 9).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 9th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 18:03 BST

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident happened at Ringmer and was first reported just before 2.55pm today.

Part of the road has been closed.

The AA said: “(The) road (is) closed and slow traffic due to (a) crash, two cars involved on B2192 The Broyle both ways from Harveys Lane to Shortgate Lane.”

We will have more on this story as we get it.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

