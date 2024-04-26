Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just before 3.20pm today.

It said the collision took place in Lancing.

The AA said: “Reports of crash, two cars involved on Freshbrook Road around Seaside Road. Traffic is coping well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police accident sign

A separate collision involving a car and motorbike has also taken place near Littlehampton, the AA said.

That incident was first reported at 2.40pm and happened in Wick.

The AA said the A284 is partially blocked with traffic congestion due to the incident and is affecting the A284 Wick Street both ways at North Street.