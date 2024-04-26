Two-car collision near Worthing
A collision near Worthing involving two cars has taken place this afternoon (Friday, April 26).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just before 3.20pm today.
It said the collision took place in Lancing.
The AA said: “Reports of crash, two cars involved on Freshbrook Road around Seaside Road. Traffic is coping well.”
A separate collision involving a car and motorbike has also taken place near Littlehampton, the AA said.
That incident was first reported at 2.40pm and happened in Wick.
The AA said the A284 is partially blocked with traffic congestion due to the incident and is affecting the A284 Wick Street both ways at North Street.
We will have more as we get it.