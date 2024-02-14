Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just before 11.15am.

The incident happened in Guestling Thorn, near Guestling.

According to reports, the road is blocked with traffic between Hastings and Rye being affected.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police accident sign

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A259 both ways between Church Lane and Butchers Lane. Between Hastings and Rye, with recovery stuck in the queues.”