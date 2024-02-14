BREAKING

Two-car collision on A259 near Hastings

A collision involving two cars has taken place on the A259 near Hastings today (Wednesday, February 14).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:53 GMT
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just before 11.15am.

The incident happened in Guestling Thorn, near Guestling.

According to reports, the road is blocked with traffic between Hastings and Rye being affected.

Police accident sign Police accident sign
On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A259 both ways between Church Lane and Butchers Lane. Between Hastings and Rye, with recovery stuck in the queues.”

We will have more as we get it.

