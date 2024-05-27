Two-car collision on A259 outside Hastings

By Richard Gladstone
Published 27th May 2024, 13:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A collision involving two cars has taken place on the A259 outside Hastings this morning (Monday, May 27).

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just before 11.45am today.

The collision happened outside near Guestling on the A259 and is causing delays for motorists.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to two vehicles crash on Butchers Lane both ways at A259.”

We will have more at we get it.

Related topics:A259Hastings