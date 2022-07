The incident involving two vehicles was first reported at around 12.55pm.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Police are also on the way to the scene of the collision.

A report on the AA traffic bulletin said: “Reports of crash, two cars involved on A27 Chichester bypass near A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). Police are on their way to investigate.”