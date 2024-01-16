Two crashes on A27 north of Eastbourne: disruption on major East Sussex road
There have been reports of two crashes on the A27 this morning (Tuesday, January 16) north of Eastbourne.
The first was reported by AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news at 7.08am near Polegate.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of crash, two cars involved on A27 Polegate By Pass both ways near A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout). Traffic is coping well.”
The second collision was first reported at 7.24am near Pevensey.
AA Traffic News said: Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 at A259 (Pevensey Roundabout). On the roundabout.”