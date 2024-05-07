Two-mile tailbacks after traffic light fault on A27 in West Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
National Highways: South-East reported the incident near Shoreham-by-Sea on X (formerly Twitter) at 9.20am.
A statement read: “There are approximately 2.5 miles [of] congestion in both directions on the A27 between the A2025 and A283 near #Shoreham due to a traffic light fault.
"Engineers are en route to fix. There are delays of 30 minutes above normal travel time in both directions.”
The UK Government agency reported at 10.35am that delays had eased on the A27 in both directions ‘following an earlier traffic light issue’.
A spokesperson added: “Traffic now flowing well past the scene. Thanks for your patience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.