National Highways: South-East reported the incident near Shoreham-by-Sea on X (formerly Twitter) at 9.20am.

A statement read: “There are approximately 2.5 miles [of] congestion in both directions on the A27 between the A2025 and A283 near #Shoreham due to a traffic light fault.

"Engineers are en route to fix. There are delays of 30 minutes above normal travel time in both directions.”

Sussex traffic and travel. Photo: National World

The UK Government agency reported at 10.35am that delays had eased on the A27 in both directions ‘following an earlier traffic light issue’.