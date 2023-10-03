Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Eastbourne which saw a road blocked, according to the ambulance service.

On the AA’s website it said it had received reports at around 3.30pm on Monday, October 2, of delays both ways on Victoria Drive by Farlaine Road.

Ambulance crews attended and two people were assessed and treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital in Hastings, according to South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Police said this was a ‘minor injury collision only’ and they are not appealing for any further information at this time.

An overturned car was also seen on Victoria Drive following the incident.

