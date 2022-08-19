Two seriously injured following A21 collision in St Leonards
Two people were seriously injured following a collision on the A21 in St Leonards.
The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon (August 17) in Sedlescombe Road North.
The road was closed in both ways between the junctions of Harrow Lane and Upper Church Road as emergency services attended the scene.
Police said a man has since been arrested.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Just after 1.45pm on Wednesday, August 17 police responded to a serious collision between a motorcycle and van in Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards.
"The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.
"Two people who were riding the motorcycle were taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious, life-threatening or life-changing injuries, where they remain.
"A 41-year-old man has been arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage which could help officers with their investigation is asked to email it to police on [email protected] quoting Operation Hartland.”