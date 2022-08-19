Edit Account-Sign Out

Two seriously injured following A21 collision in St Leonards

Two people were seriously injured following a collision on the A21 in St Leonards.

By Richard Gladstone
Friday, 19th August 2022, 1:43 pm

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon (August 17) in Sedlescombe Road North.

The road was closed in both ways between the junctions of Harrow Lane and Upper Church Road as emergency services attended the scene.

Police said a man has since been arrested.

Most Popular

Police accident (stock image).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Just after 1.45pm on Wednesday, August 17 police responded to a serious collision between a motorcycle and van in Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards.

"The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.

"Two people who were riding the motorcycle were taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious, life-threatening or life-changing injuries, where they remain.

"A 41-year-old man has been arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage which could help officers with their investigation is asked to email it to police on [email protected] quoting Operation Hartland.”

Sussex MPs write to Southern Water over 'unacceptable' sewage dumps

Pollution risk issued for Hastings beach

St Leonards and Bexhill: drugs and cash seized including sweets infused with cannabis

PoliceHarrow LaneSussex PolicePollutionSussex