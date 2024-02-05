UK railway strikes: Are trains running in Sussex and Surrey today?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Strike action has been announced by the ASLEF Union for the following train operators today: Chiltern Railways; CrossCountry; Great Western Railway and Heathrow Express.

"The above train operators are also subject to an imposed overtime ban until the end of Tuesday (February 6), a National Rail statement read.

"The impact this will have on service will differ between different train operators.”

Although there will not be a full strike in the Sussex and Surrey areas, Southern Rail confirmed that there will be an ‘amended timetable’ in place with ‘fewer services’ on Monday and Tuesday.

These train operators are affected by the overtime ban in place: Avanti West Coast; c2c; East Midlands Railway; Gatwick Express; Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express); Great Northern; LNER; London Northwestern Railway; Northern; South Western Railway (including Island Line); Southern; Thameslink; TransPennine Express and West Midlands Railway.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: “Check before you travel. You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner.