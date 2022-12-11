UK weather: Road users in the South East advised not to travel unless essential

With heavy snow now falling across the South East, road users are being advised not to travel unless absolutely essential.

National Highways is reporting the strategic road network in Kent is being particularly hard hit with snow severely impacting the M2, M20 around junctions 8 and 9, the A21 and A249 with drivers struggling to get through. The resulting traffic is preventing gritters, which are also fitted with snowploughs, from getting through in some areas.

National Highways Duty Operations Manager for the region Gina Oxley said: “We have been out gritting throughout the afternoon and we’re continuing to treat routes so we can reach the worst affected areas and support our customers with their journeys. For anyone thinking of travelling tonight our advice would be not to unless absolutely essential as heavy snow is expected to continue until 9am tomorrow."

Snow in Crawley on Sunday

Road users who do decide to venture out are advised to plan ahead and are warned to expect:

- Possible travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

- Some rural communities could become temporarily cut off

- There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- A chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable

The public is advised to take extra care, further information and advice can be found here: http://www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings/

Further information about how to prepare for journeys in severe weather in Winter can also be found here: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/road-safety/travelling-in-severe-weather/travelling-in-winter/

