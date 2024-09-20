Rail disruption due to tunnel repairs

Network Rail have give an update on engineering work that will close the Hastings to Ashford line for nearly a month.

Work gets underway to repair the Ore Tunnel on Saturday October 19 and the line will remain closed until Sunday November 3.

The work hopes to improve drainage and prevent water seeping through the tunnel walls, preventing future damage to the railway equipment inside it.

Sections of brickwork will also be repaired, with parts of the tunnel lined with sprayed concrete, and 700 yards of track replaced. Network Rail says work will provide more reliable journeys for passengers and be another step towards reducing journey times in the future.

On the weekend of Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October there will be no trains between Hastings, Rye and Ashford International. Buses will replace trains. From Monday 21 October every day through to Sunday 3 November, buses will replace trains at all times between Hastings and Rye.

A shuttle train service will run between Rye and Ashford International between approximately 7:30am and 6:30pm on these dates. Outside of these times, rail replacement buses will operate.

To take full advantage of the closed line, Network Rail engineers have scheduled a wide range of other improvement works to reduce future engineering closures. These include: Replacing 700 yards of track through the tunnel 1,402-yard (1,282 m) long tunnel, and around the Ore area; refurbishing four sets of switches and crossings to improve reliability; repairing the footbridge at Ore station and the Briscoe Road bridge in Guestling; surveys and maintenance of embankments/cuttings to prevent landslips and maintenance of drainage culverts between Winchelsea and Hastings

All the work will be finished by Monday 4 November 2024.

Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s Sussex Route Director, said: “We know there is never a good time to close the railway and we are sorry for the disruption to people’s journeys. Working in cramped tunnels is challenging and unfortunately, due to the nature of the conditions, work takes longer.

“We have planned the work to take place, in part, over the October half-term holidays to reduce disruption to school travel and because trains are typically quieter during school holidays. That means fewer people are likely to be impacted overall.”

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Southern trains, said: “We thank customers for their patience while Network Rail carry out these difficult tunnel repairs and other essential improvements. We’ve arranged replacement buses so customers can complete their journeys, so please check schedules and stopping points in advance and allow plenty of extra time for your trip.”

Check train times at www.nationalrail.co.uk and plan alternative routes at www.tfl.gov.uk